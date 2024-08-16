Armenian authorities assess risk of monkeypox spreading into country

16 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

To date, not a single case of monkeypox has been registered in Armenia, the country's Ministry of Health reported.

The Ministry doubted that the virus could enter the republic.

"The risk of monkeypox spreading into the country is considered low",

the Ministry said.

It should be noted that the day before, monkeypox was detected outside Africa for the first time in a long time. This case was registered in Sweden. Today, a case of the disease has been reported in Pakistan. It is believed that the virus arrived from the Middle East.

Monkeypox is an acute viral disease. Early symptoms resemble signs of acute respiratory viral infection. Enlarged lymph nodes help diagnose the disease. Later, a characteristic rash appears. One can become infected from either an animal or a person through close contact.