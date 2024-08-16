Yerevan to host Eurasian Economic Forum in autumn

16 Aug. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in Yerevan in late September – early October.

The event, timed to coincide with the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, will last two days, from September 30 to October 1. It will discuss the results of the 10-year activity of the EAEU, as well as the prospects and priorities for the development of the organization.

"The goal of the forum is to improve cooperation ties in the Eurasian space. It is planned that it will be attended by heads of large, medium and small businesses, government bodies of the union countries, as well as third countries, representatives of international organizations interested in developing cooperation with the EAEU",

the EEC press service said.

The forum program will include over 30 events.