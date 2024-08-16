Pakistan becomes more accessible for Russian tourists

16 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The visa regime has been simplified in Pakistan for 126 countries. Russia is also among them, local media reported.

"Electronic visa fees for visitors from 126 countries have been cancelled since August 14. The application process will be significantly simplified. For these countries, visas will be issued free of charge for both tourism and business purposes. Moreover, a 90-day visa will be issued within 24 hours",

the Pakistani media write

In addition to this, the Pakistani authorities have plans to reduce the number of questions in the tourist application form. The number will be reduced from 100 to 30.

"This visa easing will help make Pakistan an attractive destination for investment and tourism",

the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.