Turkish city Erzurum to host ice sculpture exhibition

16 Aug. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

An ice sculpture exhibition will be held in the Turkish province of Erzurum soon. The sculptures will depict the characters from national epics. In total, more than 30 works will be presented, reflecting the architecture and culture of Erzurum, Professor Mustafa Bulat, Sculpture Department at the Faculty of Fine Arts and Coordinator of the Ata Ice Museum said.

"The exhibition will feature 14 works related to Turkish mythology, architectural landmarks and the cultural heritage of Erzurum. The museum will also display igloos and skateboard sculptures designed as play areas for children",

Mustafa Bulat said.

Türkiye's only ice museum, the Ata Ice Museum, was opened in 2019 at the Faculty of Fine Arts of Atatürk University, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reminds.