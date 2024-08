19 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament has approved the candidacy of Abbas Araghchi for the post of Iranian Foreign Minister.

If members of the Iranian parliament express a vote of confidence in Abbas Araghchi, he will become the foreign minister of the current Iranian government.

On August 11, Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian presented his proposed ministers to the Iranian parliament for a vote of confidence.