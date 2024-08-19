Putin in Baku: details of upcoming visit

19 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, will discuss matters pertaining to the further advancement of the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance, as well as current international and regional issues.

The presidents plan to discuss the Armenian settlement during Vladimir Putin's official visit to Baku on August 18-19, the Kremlin said.

"The presidents will exchange views on topical issues of regional and international politics, in particular the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement," the press service said.

The Russian side reaffirms its willingness to continue contributing to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it said.

"The key tasks remain the signing of a peace treaty, the promotion of the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the unblocking of transport, logistics and economic ties in the region on the basis of the trilateral agreements reached at the highest level in 2020-2022," the readout said.

It is planned to approve a joint statement of the heads of state and sign intergovernmental agreements and other documents.