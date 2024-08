19 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has sent an amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to assist Türkiye in combating the severe wildfires affecting the country, the ministry's press service reported.

The amphibious aircraft has already begun operations to extinguish forest fires in Türkiye.

For three days, Turkish provinces Izmir, Aydın, Bolu, Manisa, Karabük and Uşak have been battling wildfires.