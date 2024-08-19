Azerbaijan to appoint new ambassador to Russia

19 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has said that he is finishing his diplomatic mission in Moscow.

"I have been working in Moscow for 18.5 years. This is too a long term for diplomatic service. And at this point, I should better represent my native city of Shusha, the region’s residents in parliament. I hope very much that I will be elected and this will be a great honor to be the first lawmaker from Karabakh after its liberation. I wish I could devote the rest of my life - as long as Allah gives - to communicating with people and nature of my homeland," Bulbuloglu said.

He recalled that his father, a renown Soviet and Azerbaijani opera singer Bulbul, was born in Shusha in Karabakh. According to the diplomat, in recent years after the liberation of Azerbaijani soil, his father's life has been tightly linked with his homeland.