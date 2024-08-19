Baku to host world metro conference

19 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku Metro and Metro İstanbul have signed a memorandum of understanding on resolving organizational issues of the first international conference of the world's metropoles, which will be held in Baku in 2025.

The document was signed by chairman of Baku Metro Zaur Huseynov and general director of Metro İstanbul Özgür Soy.

After the ink dried on the contract, Huseynov pointed out that in the past few years, the bond between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has gone up a notch. The Baku Metro and Istanbul Metro have been in cahoots since 2015, working together.

Afterward, a presentation of the event was made to the media. It was noted that an exchange of views and experiences around the proposed idea and discussions on organizational issues were initiated between Baku Metro and Istanbul Metro in early 2024. It was decided to name the event “MetroConnect”. It was agreed to hold the first event in Baku. Following the first event, the location and date of the next conference will be discussed.

The special attention of the conference agenda will be given to the issues of construction, assembly and repairs of cars, the latest achievements in the field of metro devices, equipment, and systems, innovative technologies, the role of artificial intelligence, the main problems in repair and maintenance, including standards and safety, the exchange of experience in the field of passenger satisfaction, achievements in the field of scientific research and others.

It is planned to organize an exhibition and excursions on innovations applied in Baku Metro and other issues of importance for metros.

The event will last two days and consist of several discussion panels dedicated to topical issues.