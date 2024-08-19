Vladimir Putin begins state visit to Azerbaijan

19 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit on August 18.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Russian leader at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Putin was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

On August 19, Putin will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony for former Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, after which the Russian president will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

The sides will discuss further development of the Russia-Azerbaijan strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as current international and regional issues. Putin and Aliyev are expected to sign a number of agreements following the meeting.