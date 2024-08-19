Armenia subjects Azerbaijan to fire during Putin's visit to Baku

19 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Positions of Azerbaijani Army in Kalbajar were subjected to fire by the Armenian armed forces on Sunday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"On August 18, at about 23:50 the Armenian armed forces stationed in the direction of Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.