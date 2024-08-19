Vladimir Putin honors memory of Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

19 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An official welcome ceremony has been held in Baku for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit.

Today, the Russian President visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his grave. The Russıan President also placed flowers at the grave of renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

In addition, Putin visited the Alley of Martyrs. The Russian head of state paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.