Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin meet in limited format

19 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An official welcome ceremony was held for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Baku for a state visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Russian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Vladimir Putin. The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Russian President.

The national anthems of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played. The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state.

Later, Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with the Russian President in a limited format has begun.

Azerbaijan satisfied with its ties with Russia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, speaking during talks in a limited format with the President of Russia, noted that Azerbaijan is very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation with Russia.

“We are very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation between our countries. The Declaration on Allied Interaction, which we signed in February 2022, is being successfully implemented, and we are observing very positive developments and favorable figures in both political and economic spheres. Of course, we collaborate in the energy and transportation sectors, and we also place special emphasis on humanitarian relations and many other areas,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani head of state expressed confidence that Putin's visit will contribute to bilateral relations.

“Today, we will discuss the issues on the agenda once again. I am confident that this visit will be advantageous for both our relations and for you personally,” Ilham Aliyev said.

Russia interested in developing ties

The Russian leader said during a limited-format meeting with the President of Azerbaijan that the Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia is being successfully ımplemented.

"Our relations are developing and being successfully implemented based on the Declaration we signed at the beginning of 2022. Your visit to Moscow this April has given a strong boost to the development of our bilateral relations. Our economic and trade relations are progressing successfully," Vladimir Putin said.

According to the Russian head of state, Baku is transforming into a regional oasis.

Putin noted that Russia is grateful to Azerbaijan for its attention to the Russian language in the country. Moreover, he said that Russia and Azerbaijan have many areas for collaboration.

"Trade and economic ties are developing successfully. Your visit to Moscow in April this year gave a good impetus to the development of our bilateral ties. During our previous meeting in Russia, you mentioned that slightly over 4 billion is a good figure. That is a good figure, but it does not match the potential of our capabilities. Indeed, we can talk not only about energy, industrial cooperation, transportation, logistics, and light industry. We have many areas for joint collaboration. Direct investments exceeding 4 billion dollars in the Azerbaijani economy are also a significant indicator. More than 1,270 enterprises with Russian capital are operating in Azerbaijan, and this number is certainly not the limit," Vladimir Putin said.

Peace in South Caucasus

The Russian leader stressed that Russia will be pleased to contribute to the signing of a peace agreement and the demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.