Armenian army fires at Azerbaijani positions in direction of Nakhchivan once again

19 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan have come under fire by the Armenian armed forces once again, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"At about 19:30 on August 18, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of the Lekatag settlement of the Julfa region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani units took adequate response measures in the indicated direction.