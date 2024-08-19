Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Russia - friends, neighbors and allies

19 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an expanded meeting in Baku.

The Azerbaijani leader said that Azerbaijani-Russian relationship is one of friendship, neighborliness, and alliance.

“Today, we have already exchanged views and expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between our countries - relations between friends, neighbors, and allies. We observe positive dynamics in all areas," Ilham Aliyev said.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that the recent meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which noted the development of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as the full implementation of the agreements reached.

The Russian leader stressed that such extensive work allows to determine steps in the near perspective and the future.