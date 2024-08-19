What do Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev agree on in Baku?

19 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev adopted a joint statement summarizing the main results of the two-day talks in narrow and expanded formats following the Russian leader's state visit to Baku.

Bilateral dialogue

The statement emphasizes that the dialogue between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, as well as between the delegations, was conducted in an atmosphere of complete mutual understanding and deep trust, traditional for strong Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation. It was noted that the talks were intense and productive, the entire range of bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan was worked out, there was an exchange of views on the most important topics of the regional and international agenda.

First of all, the presidents agreed on the central areas along which the allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan will further develop. Moscow-Baku ties will be strengthened with mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, built on an equal basis and without interference in each other's affairs.

The Declaration on Allied Interaction, the significance of which for bilateral relations is extremely high, remains the foundation for cooperation. Both sides recognize that this document fully complies with the national interests of Russia and Azerbaijan, having a positive impact on South Caucasus and global security in general. The presidents intend to continue working to unlock the potential laid down in the Declaration and in the "road map" for Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation in 2024-2026.

International contscts

Russia and Azerbaijan intend to make efforts to enhance the authority and effectiveness of the UN as a central international structure, as well as to protect international law from attempts to undermine it. Both countries aim to form a world order without double standards and dividing lines. The role of cooperation in the sphere of regional and macro-regional security is important - and Russia supports both the enhancement of Azerbaijan's status in the SCO and its interest in interaction with BRICS. Both countries are interested in realizing the potential of the "3+3" regional platform.

As for the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, Russia will continue to help the parties move towards normalizing relations. The presidents noted the importance of the Trilateral Statement of 9-10, 2020 for stabilizing the post-war peace in the South Caucasus.

In addition, the parties will intensify cooperation in accordance with the Caspian Convention. Moscow and Baku will more actively contact in the legislative sphere. The presidents welcomed both the current level of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, and the effectiveness of the work of the economic Intergovernmental Commission. The countries will strengthen cooperation in industry, agriculture, tourism and logistics.

Signed documents

Russia and Azerbaijan signed six documents, including three agreements and three memorandums, and adopted a joint statement during Putin’s visit to Baku.

Apart from a joint statement, intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in food safety, quarantine and plant protection, healthcare, medical education and science areas were inked.

Moreover, memorandums of understanding on issues of labor inspection and climate change were signed.