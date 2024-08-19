Novak: Moscow and Baku mull new projects on Caspian offshore zone

19 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Azerbaijan are considering the possibility of implementing new joint projects, including in the offshore zone of the Caspian Sea, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Basically, there are a number of new projects, including on the Caspian offshore zone, which are being considered for potential joint implementation," Novak said.

According to him, Moscow and Baku "have long-standing ties in gas and oil and gas sectors, and there are joint projects in progress."

"In particular, a project known as Shah Deniz, where our Russian company Lukoil holds almost 20%, has invested a large amount," Novak said.

The official added that Russia and Azerbaijan have projects related to the supply of oil and oil products