Iran: All nuclear deal participants want to return to JCPOA

19 Aug. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, all countries participating in the nuclear deal want a responsible return to the JCPOA.

Nasser Kanaani noted that absolutely all parties wanted this, even the United States, Mehr writes.

"We hope that in the new government, the rights of the Iranian people would be realized in accordance with the agreement that was signed in the past",

the representative of the ministry said.

Let us remind you that Iran, five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the JCPOA in the summer of 2015. A few years later, the United States withdrew from the deal.