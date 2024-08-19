Russian airlines increase passenger traffic in July

19 Aug. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian airlines increased passenger traffic by the middle of this summer. It amounted to 12 million people, which is 4% more than it was in July last year, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"The top 5 largest carriers included Aeroflot, Rossiya, Siberia (S7), Pobeda, and Ural Airlines",

Rosaviatsiya said.

Together, all these airlines transported about eight million people in one month.

Let us remind you that Sochi became the most popular air destination in July 2024. 22% of travelers chose this Krasnodar resort as a place for their vacation. It is followed by St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.