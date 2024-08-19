Lavrov comments on Yerevan's position on Zangezur corridor

19 Aug. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan is evading its obligations to unblock transport communications, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking about the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict settlement, the diplomat expressed confidence that the full implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which were signed in 2020-2022, was of key importance. The minister drew attention to the fact that the agreements covered all aspects of the process, and also defined the issues without the solution of which its final settlement is impossible.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow was in favor of signing a peace agreement as quickly as possible and unblocking transport communications.

"Unfortunately, it is the Armenian leadership, which has been failing to abide by the provisions dealing with communications through the Syunik Province of Armenia, despite the fact that the relevant arrangements bear Nikol Pashinyan's signature. We find it hard to understand what this position means.",

the Russian Foreign Minister said.

The diplomat pointed out that the basis for the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, which was defined as a result of the trilateral meetings and the documents, was still relevant.