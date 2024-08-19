Putin and Aliyev visit "White City" and Cathedral in Baku

19 Aug. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

After the talks held on Monday, the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan visited the territory of the "White City" in Baku.

Then Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev went to the Cathedral of the Holy Myrrhbearing Women. There, the head of the Russian state gifted the icon "Transfiguration of the Lord" to the clergy.

After that, the leaders of the two countries arrived at the Gulustan Palace. At this moment, a reception is being held there in honor of the Russian president on behalf of his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Let us remind you that on Sunday evening, the Russian president arrived in Azerbaijan. This is his first trip to the South Caucasus republic in the past six years. The previous visit took place in the fall of 2018.