Russian tourists become leaders in arrivals in Antalya

19 Aug. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to data on passenger traffic at Antalya and Gazipaşa-Alanya airports provided by Turizm Gazetesi, the tourist flow from Russia to Antalya in 2024 increased by more than 184 thousand people.

The source of statistics is the State Airports Authority.

"The city of Antalya received more than 10.4 million tourists for the first time in its history from January to mid-August, which is 9% more than in the same period last year",

the newspaper said.

As of August 16, more than 10.2 million guests from all over the world arrived at Antalya Airport. Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport received almost 186 thousand tourists.

Russian tourists have become the leaders in arrivals at Antalya Airport. The number of such passengers is 2.04 million people. A year ago, the figure was 184 thousand less.

In general, the share of Russians in the number of guests has grown quite significantly. The rise amounted to 10%. As a result, it almost reached a quarter of the total passenger flow.

Tourists from Germany took second place, and the UK's tourists ranked third.