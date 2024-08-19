Türkiye assesses damage from forest fires

19 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of 2024 alone, the number of forest fires in Türkiye has increased by 78% (from 1419 to 2529) compared to the previous 2023. It has caused irreparable damage to the country's forests, the Turkish General Directorate of Forestry reported.

"From January 1 to August 19 of this year, fires destroyed 17,456 hectares of forests in Türkiye, while in the same period last year this figure was almost half as much (8,865 hectares)",

the Main Forestry Department of Türkiye said.

Since the beginning of August alone, Turkish rescuers have registered 439 forest fires. According to the department's experts, such an intensive increase in fires is associated with climate change on the planet, which has caused record figures around the world. Thus, Turkish environmentalists have long been sounding the alarm, reporting that the temperature rise in the country has been going on for 13–14 months.