Fly Arystan passengers late for their flight caused mayhem at Almaty airport

19 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, employees of the transport police had to work at the airport of Almaty. The discontent of passengers who were late for their flight to Astana threatened to escalate into a real mayhem.

The riots at the airport were caused by passengers of the Fly Arystan airline, who, according to the SMS messages they received, arrived at the airport and were surprised to learn that their flight had already departed, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

"The flight from Almaty to Astana was delayed from 09:05 to 09:25, but due to a system failure, passengers received a notification that the flight had been rescheduled for 10:55",

the FlyArystan airline said.

The airline's employees suffered the most: at the check-in counter, objects that fell into the hands of latecomers were thrown at them, and the most rowdy passenger even broke the monitor next to the counter.

The police managed to restore order. Administrative proceedings were initiated against the most malicious rebels for petty hooliganism and intentional destruction or damage to someone else's property, the company added.