19 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign organizations and individuals can even finance revolutionary processes in Georgia, but they are obliged to do so transparently, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze made such a statement.

"We do not limit funding for anyone. Some people can even finance revolutionary scenarios in our country. The main thing is that funding is transparent, so that society has full information about foreign influence",

the Prime Minister said.

Kobakhidze emphasized that the law on foreign agents was approved in order to ensure such transparency.

The Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that Tbilisi would not back down from its position regarding the lack of alternative to transparency. According to him, Georgians should have the most complete information about who, how and where exactly is financed in Georgia.

The law on foreign agents in Georgia — what is it?

The scandalous law "On transparency of foreign influence", which is informally called the law on foreign agents, assumes the creation of a public register of organizations that receive at least 20% of funding from foreign sources. It concerns NGOs and media. The organizations that conduct the influence of foreign forces are required to submit a declaration annually.