Gazprom and SOCAR agree to expand strategic partnership

19 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

PJSC Gazprom and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) agreed on further areas of cooperation, as well as on deepening their strategic partnership, the press service of the Russian company announced.

According to the report, Gazprom representatives participated in the state visit of President Vladimir Putin to Baku. The "gas" delegation was headed by the Chairman of the company, Alexey Miller.

"The mutually beneficial, partnership-based interaction between Gazprom and SOCAR is developing dynamically",

the Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom said.

Miller specified that he was referring to the large-scale North-South project. In addition to this, the parties will sign a program defining cooperation in the scientific and technical sphere next month.

Another agreement reached in Azerbaijan's capital is related to "expansion of the multifaceted strategic partnership".

Let us remind you that Vladimir Putin arrived in Baku the previous evening. Today, he held talks with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following which a number of bilateral documents were signed.