Turkey plans to complete drafting new constitution within a year

20 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is actively working on a new constitution, talks on the drafting and adoption of a new constitution are planned to be completed within a year, Chairman of the Turkish Parliament Numan Kurtulmus said.

The official outlined the plan to finalize negotiations on the new constitution from October 2024 to October 2025 and commence its adoption process in the new legislative session. He also mentioned that starting in October, the drafting process will involve input from non-governmental organizations, universities, the judiciary and the public.