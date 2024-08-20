Kobakhidze claims Georgia's parliamentary elections “referendum between war and peace”

20 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 26, would be a “referendum between war and peace, and between propaganda and traditional values”.

According to him, the choice for the voters is “an easy one”.

The Georgian PM also claimed the choice “must be made in favour of peace, morality and a bright future” for the country.

“There has never been such a fundamental election so far - it is a kind of referendum between war and peace, a referendum between propaganda and traditional values”, Kobakhidze said.

In addition, the official stressed the ruling Georgian Dream party had launched an “active” election campaign throughout the country. He vowed “everything” would be done to bring their messages to the public.