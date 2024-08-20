Iran presents automotive innovations at exhibition in Moscow

20 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International MIMS Automobility Moscow 2024 event has kicked off in the Russian capital with the third consecutive year of participation by Iranian automobile companies.

The exhibition was opened at the Expo Center in Moscow on August 19, with delegates from Iran's automobile industry in attendance.

Around 20 Iranian car manufacturers are presenting their achievements over a 500-square-meter space at the Moscow Expo Center.

Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that the Moscow Auto Show presents an excellent platform for showcasing the strengths of the automotive, logistics and parts production sectors.

Highlighting the active participation of Iranian automobile companies in the previous editions, he noted Iran is ready to collaborate with friendly and neighboring countries, including Russia, in automobile production and parts manufacturing.

Jalali further stressed that Iran-Russia relations are developing and the two countries are cooperating in various fields.