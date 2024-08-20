CSTO is the only guarantor of stability for Armenia - Russian MFA

20 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan's position on CSTO weakens Armenia's national security, director of the First Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikael Agasandyan told RIA Novosti.

"As for Armenia’s participation in the general activities of the CSTO, the prevailing line in Yerevan is now to distance itself from such mutual activities," Agasandyan said.

However, this position of Yerevan is contrary to the interests of the Armenian people and significantly weakens national security, he noted.