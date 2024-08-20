20 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has deemed the activities of the foundation of Hollywood actor George Clooney undesirable in the country, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said.

Clooney is a friend of the so-called former Karabakh separatist "leader" Ruben Vardanyan.

"The activity of the foreign non-governmental organization Clooney Foundation for Justice is recognized as undesirable on the territory of our country. The NGO was founded in New York by actor George Clooney and his wife, who considers herself a lawyer in the field of international law," the statement reads.

According to the office, this foundation "conducts work aimed at discrediting Russia".