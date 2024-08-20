Commissioning of Akkuyu NPP may be delayed due to Germany's Siemens

20 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's plans for the commissioning of the first power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant on October 29 may be delayed, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Responding to a question about the commencement date for production at the Akkuyu NPP in Mersin, he expressed a desire to start as soon as possible, while acknowledging existing challenges.

"There are pieces of equipment awaiting in Germany, particularly for Akkuyu. Will the nuclear plant be operational without these? It will, because Siemens is not the only manufacturer. However, replacing these components will take time. Therefore, we are moving in that direction, though this may delay our target dates," Bayraktar said.

The minister further announced that the new daily production target for the Sakarya Gas Field is set at 60 million cubic meters.

If this target is achieved, the gas used in residential areas across Türkiye could be sourced entirely from this field.