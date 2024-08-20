Solar power plant to be built in Uzbekistan's Fergana

20 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan and Malaysian Sunview Group will build a solar power plant with a capacity of 200 megawatts in the Fergana region.

The 200 MW solar power plant is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

The initiative, valued at $150 million, will be executed through a public-private partnership, according to the regional government's press service.

Earlier, regional governor Khayrullo Bozorov met with representatives from Sunview Group to discuss the implementation of this renewable energy project.

The Ministry of Energy and Sunview Group have reached an agreement on the project's execution in the field of "green" energy, including the tariffs for the electricity generated.