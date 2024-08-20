Mudflows flood nearly 500 houses in Issyk-Kul region

20 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special services are eliminating the consequences of the mudflows in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul district on August 20.

In total, 1050 people and 77 units of special engineering equipment are involved in clearing the territories from mudflows, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Mudflows flooded 497 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a first aid station and a library. The territories of resorts "Aurora", "Neptune" and "Semiram" were also flooded.

"Rescuers cleared 25 houses from mudflows, and the civil defense service cleared 35 buildings as of August 19. A total of 60 residential buildings were cleared," the statement reads.

Mudflows hit populated areas of Issyk-Kul district in the evening of August 18.