Forest fires threaten Georgia due to heat

20 Aug. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Caucasus region has been hit by extreme heat, which increases the likelihood of forest fires in Georgia, the National Environment Agency reported.

Forecasters reported that on August 21 and 22, the air temperature in the west of the country will reach 39 degrees Celsius, in the mountainous regions it will be slightly lower, 37 degrees Celsius. The thermometer in the eastern part of the country will show 38 degrees Celsius.

"The expected high air temperature is one of the conditions that contribute to the occurrence of forest fires",

the National Environment Agency said.

Let us remind you that devastating forest fires occurred in Türkiye. Over 240 fires were detected there in a few days. Russia and Azerbaijan took part in firefighting.