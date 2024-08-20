Flow of Russian tourists to Armenia decreases this year

20 Aug. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first six months of 2024, the flow of Russian tourists to Armenia fell by 23% compared to the data for the first half of last year, according to information provided by the chief specialist of the Department of International Cooperation of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, Arevika Sogbatyan.

"From January to July, 500 thousand tourists from Russia visited Armenia. And in 2023, if we compare the same seven months, there were 650 thousand people. There is a slight decline in the number of Russian tourists",

Sogbatyan said.

She clarified that this year, the overall foreign tourist flow in Armenia is lower than last year. The decrease is amounted to about 8% at the moment. Russian citizens made up 42% of tourists from the total number of foreigners who visited Armenia, Interfax reports.