Azerbaijan officially applies for BRICS membership

20 Aug. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's application to join BRICS has been officially sent to the relevant structures.

This information was announced by the press secretary of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, Report reports.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's desire to join BRICS was recorded during the SCO summit. The event took place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, on July 3. At the event, Baku and Beijing signed a Joint Declaration establishing a strategic partnership between the countries.

As follows from paragraph 4.5 of this document, Azerbaijan expressed a desire to join BRICS. Beijing welcomed Baku's cooperation within the framework of BRICS.