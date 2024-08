20 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, a fire broke out in a cotton factory in Yerevan on Tuesday, August 20.

Information about the fire at the enterprise located on Isakov Avenue was received at approximately 15:40 local time (14:40 Moscow time).

The fire was localized by 16:30. Firefighting is ongoing.

There are currently no reports of casualties.