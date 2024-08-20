Defense Minister fined in Armenia

20 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Armenian press, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has been fined for an administrative offense committed several years ago.

The fine was issued to the Minister by the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption of the Republic.

According to the information, the fine is related to Papikyan's activities as the chairman of the board of the Civil Contract party. He did not comply with the requirement of the law to conduct all monetary payments of the party by non-cash payment.

The amount of the fine will be 100 thousand drams (it is about $260).