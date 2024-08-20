Russian tourist missing in Turkish mountains

20 Aug. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian tourist has gone missing in the Turkish mountains. She arrived on holiday in Marmaris and went for a walk in the area of ​​the Carian Trail. Rescuers are currently searching for her, local media reported.

"Russian citizen Natalya Somova arrived in Marmaris from Moscow on August 11. Early in the morning of August 17, she left the hotel in a sports uniform and went to the Carian Trail. The 48-year-old woman did not return from her walk",

Marmaris Haber newspaper said.

The day before, Somova was to fly back to the Russian capital. Relatives and friends tried to call her and after a series of unsuccessful attempts, they contacted the administrator of the hotel where the woman was staying and the travel agency. The employees opened the locks on her room and found neither the tourist nor any suspicious traces there.

Turkish law enforcement officers began looking for her. They examined nearby surveillance cameras and found that she had gone to the Carian Trail. Rescuers with search dogs are still looking for her.