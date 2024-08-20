German Foreign Ministry summons Iranian ambassador

20 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry amid the Iranian leadership's decision to close the German Language Institute, which operates at the Embassy in Tehran. The ministry's representative confirmed the information on August 20.

"The Iranian ambassador has been summoned to the German Foreign Ministry. We call on the new Iranian government to allow the resumption of teaching immediately",

the German Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry noted that it condemned Iran's actions against the institute, adding that they could not be justified.

They added that the institute's employees were dedicated to their work aimed at strengthening ties between people living in Iran and Germany.