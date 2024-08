20 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday evening, Azerbaijani seismologists registered an earthquake in the Caspian Sea. This was stated by the Seismological Service Center of the Republic on August 20.

The strength of the tremors was 3.8 points. They were recorded at about 21:00 (local time) approximately 80 km from the Lankaran station.

Their hypocenter was located at a depth of almost 40 km.