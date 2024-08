21 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran may take its time before responding to Israel killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"Time is on our side and the period of waiting can be long," Ali Mohammad Naeini said.

According to him, Iran’s response may differ from its previous operations.

The spokesman stressed that "not a single attack on Iran has ever remained unanswered and the enemy should expect measured and precise strikes in due time."