Chinese premier received in Moscow

21 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is holding talks with Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang, who has arrived in Moscow on a visit yesterday.

According to the Russian Cabinet, the prime ministers will discuss current issues of bilateral relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction.

It is planned that after the meeting of the two prime ministers, a number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents will be signed.

Qiang stressed that Moscow-Beijing multifaceted cooperation shows tremendous resilience.

Then Li Qiang will be also received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.