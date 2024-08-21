Kamala Harris approved as Democratic nominee for U.S. President

21 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was officially nominated as the Democratic Party's candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming election following a ceremonial vote held on Tuesday evening.

Harris secured the support of 4,566 delegates at the Democratic National Convention. The voting took place at the United Center indoor sports arena in Chicago.

Harris later addressed the Democratic National Convention attendees remotely from Milwaukee, thanking them for endorsing her candidacy.

Harris received no votes during the Democratic primary, a contest in which she did not compete. After President Joe Biden - who won most of the delegates - endorsed Harris, his pledged delegates cast their vote for Harris.

The U.S. election will be held on November 5, 2024. At the Democratic convention, which is underway on August 19-22, Harris is expected to officially agree to run for US President in the November elections.