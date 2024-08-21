Two injured Russian climbers stranded on Pakistan peak rescued

21 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

After six days of being stranded on a remote peak in Pakistan’s northeast, two injured Russian climbers were rescued, while another remains missing and is presumed dead, a mountaineering official said.

The five-member climbing team, which began their expedition on one of Gasherbrum's peaks to retrieve the body of a fellow climber who died there last year, was hit by a pile of ice on Friday, officials said. Rescuers airlifted two of the mountaineers Monday while more planning was needed to rescue the other two who were unable to move because of their injuries.

The Russian team, which was not accompanied by guides, took an unusual route on Gasherbrum.

An army helicopter, backed by local volunteers, helped rescue the two injured on Tuesday, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan Karrar Haidri said, adding that the third climber fell into a crevasse and couldn’t be located.

Accordng to him, the two were moved from the peak to the base camp and were in stable condition.

“A helicopter was set to transport them to the northern city of Skardu, but it could not fly due to bad weather,” Haidri said.

While Haidri acknowledged that the climbers were hit by the ice formation while “ascending the mountain for a noble cause," he still warned against such endeavors.