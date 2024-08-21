New Vodafone mobile operator to be launched in Uzbekistan

21 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new mobile operator will be established in Uzbekistan with the participation of the British company Vodafone and the Finnish company Nokia.

The launch is expected in early 2025, businessman Farhod Mamajanov said during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to him, the company will install a 5G Standalone network.

"For this purpose, in collaboration with Uzcard, we have embarked on a revolutionary plan together - we are establishing Vodafone," the entrepreneur said.

The Finnish company Nokia, which will supply the equipment and technologies for this project, will also participate. The technologies are arriving, installation work is underway.