How many people infected with West Nile fever in Armenia?

21 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 58 cases of West Nile fever have been detected in Armenia as of August 21, the Armenian Health Ministry reported.

The ministry added that 41 people were hospitalized.

Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Stepan Atoyan said that the first case of West Nile fever in Armenia was reported on August 7 in the Aragatsotn province.

"All of them are from the Aragatsotn province. From the 41 patients, the condition of four is severe, the others are of moderate severity," Atoyan said.

As of now, one man diagnosed with West Nile fever died in Armenia.

What are the first signs of West Nile virus?

West Nile fever is an infection by the West Nile virus, which is typically spread by mosquitoes. In about 80% of infections people have few or no symptoms. About 20% of people develop a fever, headache, vomiting, or a rash. In less than 1% of people, encephalitis or meningitis occurs, with associated neck stiffness, confusion, or seizures. Recovery may take weeks to months. The risk of death among those in whom the nervous system is affected is about 10%.