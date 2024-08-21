Azerbaijan's BRICS membership bid may be considered in October

21 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's official application to join BRICS can be considered at the association's summit to be held in Kazan in October 2024, first deputy chairman of the international affairs committee of the Federation Council Vladimir Jabbarov said.

"Azerbaijan's application can be considered and a decision can be made regarding its membership at the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan this October," Jabbarov said.

According to the senator, Azerbaijan has established productive cooperation with almost all BRICS member countries, demonstrating an independent foreign policy.