21 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has applied for observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission said.

Iran's application was considered at a videoconference chaired by Russia's Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics Sergei Glazev.

"Iran’s request to gain observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union was considered at the EAEU headquarters," the statement reads.

The free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU was signed in 2023, in St. Petersburg.